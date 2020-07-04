A historic train car that carried the body of a president after his death nearly a century ago is once again open to the public at the Southeastern Railway Museum in Duluth.
The museum announced it will allow visitors to once again tour the Pullman car known as the Superb after the completion of a renovation to its interior. The car carried President Warren G. Harding’s body after his death in 1923.
“Both Harding and President Woodrow Wilson used the Superb,” museum spokesman Todd DeFeo said. “Harding used the car during his planned two-month ‘Voyage of Understanding,’ which began in Washington D.C., on June 20, 1923.
“Before the trip finished, Harding fell ill and died in San Francisco on Aug. 2, 1923. The Superb then carried the president’s coffin to Washington, D. C. for his state funeral and to Marion, Ohio, for his burial.”
The Pullman car at the museum dates back to 1911 and it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1999.
The museum used funding from the National Railway Historical Society, including a Railway Heritage Grant and money from the society’s Atlanta chapter, to pay for the restoration. Volunteers spent more than 200 hours working on the restoration.
“As part of the project, the museum’s volunteers upgraded the Superb’s interior painting, lighting and linens to help present the car in a historically accurate way,” DeFeo said. “The restoration marks the first major rehabilitation of the railcar since 1999.”
After it carried Harding’s body to Ohio, the Superb was renamed the Los Angeles. In 1926, it’s name was changed again, to the Pope Pius XI, and repainted red and gold to serve as part of “The Cardinal’s Train.” That train carried cardinals, bishops and priests from New York City to the 28th International Eucharistic Congress in Chicago.
“In 1969, the Seaboard Coast Line Railroad donated the car, then identified as No. 301, to the museum,” DeFeo said. “It is the second-oldest steel private car in existence and maintains its original floor plan.”
The Southeastern Railway Museum had been closed for more than two months because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, but it reopened to the public May 30, albeit on a limited basis.
Anyone who is interested in visiting the museum can find out more information about it, including updated admission fees and operating hours, by visiting SoutheasternRailwayMuseum.org.
