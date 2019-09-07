After nearly 17 years, we're finally getting a sequel to "Bad Boys II" called "Bad Boys for Life." Seventeen years may be an excruciatingly long wait for a movie sequel, but it doesn't crack the top 20 for the longest gaps between movies.
Even so, getting closure on the "Bad Boys" trilogy is vital to the collective mental health of our nation.
So, while you may have missed watching Will Smith and Martin Lawrence partner up to take on drug lords in Miami, it's a relatively short wait compared to these movie sequels.
Note: This is not a definitive list of films with the longest gaps between sequels, as some movies were intentionally left off of this list.
TRON (1982) - TRON: Legacy (2010)
Gap: 28 years
The original "TRON" is a cult classic that only seems to have grown in popularity since it first came out.
Disney finally released a sequel to the film called "TRON: Legacy" hoping to capitalize on its cult following, but it never really hit its mark. Even bringing back Jeff Bridges couldn't save the film despite it's gorgeous visuals.
There have been rumors of a follow up to "TRON: Legacy," but it seems that we could be in for an equally long wait until another sequel finally gets greenlit.
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) - Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
Gap: 29 years
"Mad Max: Fury Road" is one of the best action movies to come out in recent memory, and it helped reboot a long dormant franchise.
The follow up to "Max Mad Beyond Thunderdome," Tom Hardy was cast to replace Mel Gibson in the role of Max in what is planned as a new trilogy in the franchise.
Luckily, while there have been delays in production, it's unlikely we'll have to wait another 29 years for a sequel. Director George Miller has openly discussed plans for two follow up films to "Mad Max: Fury Road."
Star Wars VI: Return of the Jedi (1983) - Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens (2015)
Gap: 32 years
Yes, this counts. There have been three prequel movies between these two releases, but I think we'd all best be served by forgetting about them.
Even if "The Force Awakens" is all too similar to "Star Wars IV: A New Hope," it does actually continue the Star Wars story and is a direct sequel to "Return of the Jedi." More importantly, it paved the way for more films in the Star Wars universe.
Blade Runner (1982) - Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
Gap: 35 years
Ridley Scott's "Blade Runner" is considered one of the most influential science fiction films to ever be released, and it's visual style inspired a generation of future filmmakers.
Set 30 years after the original "Blade Runner," Denis Villenveue's "Blade Runner 2049" is a worthy follow up to the original.
Unfortunately, it bombed at the box office and a third film does not seem likely.
The Wizard of Oz (1939) - Return to Oz (1985)
Gap: 45 years
"The Wizard of Oz" was ahead of its time when it was first released, and it is considered an all-time classic.
There have been a number of adaptations and works that have explored creator L. Frank Baum's books, but none have managed to capture the magic of the original film.
The sequel is a dark and jumbled mess that is completely missing everything that made the original so special.
Peter Pan (1953) - Return to Never Land (2002)
Gap: 49 years
The original "Peter Pan" will go in the pantheon of great Disney films, and it's surprising that Disney took so long to create a sequel.
By most accounts, "Return to Never Land" seems to be a fairly bland sequel.
Perhaps Disney would've been better off leaving the last major Peter Pan film to be "Hook."
Mary Poppins (1964) - Mary Poppins Returns (2018)
Gap: 54 years
An instant classic, "Mary Poppins" is one of the great movie musicals ever produced by Disney.
With a wealth of material to work off of and a powerhouse cast which includes the likes of Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep and Lin Manuel-Miranda, "Mary Poppins Returns" seems to capture some of the same magic that made the original special.
Fantasia (1940) - Fantasia 2000 (1999)
Gap: 59 years
The original "Fantasia" was a groundbreaking film that showed off the power of animation. With no dialogue, the filmmakers relied simply on the animation and score to tell the story.
Unlike many Disney sequels, "Fantasia 2000" was actually a worthwhile follow up even if it took 59 years to come out.
Bambi (1942) - Bambi II (2006)
Gap: 63 years
The original "Bambi" is considered to be one of the greatest animated films of all time.
For some reason, 63 years after the original film came out, Disney decided to make a sequel. They even managed to convince Patrick Stewart to voice Bambi's father.
Unfortunately, this is one of those sequels that is best forgotten so as not to sully the original film.