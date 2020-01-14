The community is in for a treat in Duluth Friday with a performance by Afro-jazz saxophonist Shola Emmanuel, who will be debuting new songs from his upcoming album “Kind of Music.”
He will perform at the Red Clay Music Foundry. Doors open one hour before the show at 8 p.m. Emmanuel will be available after the show to meet with fans.
“I can’t wait to play at Red Clay,” Emmanuel said, “and I can’t wait to play these songs for my fans. We’ve been working on them in the studio and now we’re ready to play them in concert.”
An interpreter of jazz in the African style, Emmanuel’s performances connect with both jazz connoisseurs and those new to the genre.
The show will feature Emmanuel on saxophone and vocals, accompanied by his full jazz band. In addition to original songs from his new album, Emmanuel will play his takes on classic jazz favorites.
The evening will provide a creative blend of music that feeds off traditional African rhythm while maintaining classic jazz style.
Emmanuel has performed in the United States, Canada, Italy, France, Africa and the United Kingdom since he made his first international appearance before a crowd of 80,000 in 1999.
He’s worked with some of the most respected performers in professional music, including Quincy Jones, Kirk Whalum, Kamasi Washington, Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder, Sting, Alicia Keys and many others.
The concert is being put on by Eddie Owen Presents. Red Clay Music Foundry is located at 3116 Main Street in downtown Duluth.
Tickets are available through the EOP website at EddieOwenPresents.com for $15 in advance or $20 the day of the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.