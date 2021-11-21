When it comes to her art, Adele has a certain way she likes things to be done. The singer believes the tracks on an album should be listened to in their order of arrangement -- and now she's got streaming giant Spotify onside.
Following the release of her fourth album "30," the shuffle button is no longer the default option for album listening on Spotify -- but rather listeners will hear the tracks in their listed order.
"This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry!" Adele wrote on Twitter Sunday. "We don't create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening."
It seems Spotify was more than happy to oblige, writing "anything for you" in reply to the singer's tweet.
Premium listeners can still shuffle individual tracks if they wish, but several fans thanked Adele online for the update, saying they would never listen to an album on shuffle particularly the first time round.
A significant portion of users appear to be annoyed by the move, with several fans criticizing Adele for requesting the removal of the default shuffle.
Adele's own relationship with Spotify hasn't always been so cozy, however. When she released her last album "25," she decided to shun streaming, saying it was "a bit disposable" and "music should be an event." The album was later added to streaming.
