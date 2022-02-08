Adele returns to the stage at the Brit Awards By Lisa Respers France, CNN Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8, 2022 Updated 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Adele attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 8 in London, England. JMEnternational/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Not only did she win the first award of the night, but Adele also performed at the 2022 Brit Awards.Wearing a gold gown and seated on a piano with her legs crossed, she belted out "I Drink Wine."It was a drop of drink for those parched and thirsty for a live performance by the superstar singer who recently postponed her eagerly awaited Las Vegas residency. Her "Easy On Me" single took home song of the year.Wearing a long, black gown with a deep v-cut neckline, Adele took to the stage and expressed surprise that "a piano ballad won up against that many bangers." "It's always a pleasure to be here," she said as she accepted the award. "I always love coming home and the Brits is such a big part of my career from way back when I was a little...a little fetus."Adele was nominated for four awards, including best artist and album of the year for her latest, titled "30."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Adele (entertainer) Arts And Entertainment Awards And Prizes Brit Awards Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Celebrities Entertainment And Arts Awards Media Industry Music Music And Dance Music Awards Music Industry Television Comedies Television Programming Adele Clothing Singing Gown Singer Award Superstar Piano More Entertainment Entertainment Adele returns to the stage at the Brit Awards By Lisa Respers France, CNNUpdated 27 min ago 0 Entertainment What a 'blaccent' is, and why it's wrong By CNN Staff 2 hrs ago 0 Entertainment Lee Child & Nick Santora on Bringing ‘Reacher’ to Life on Prime Video (VIDEO) Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 2 hrs ago 0 Entertainment Brit Awards 2022: See the full list of winners By Marianne GarveyUpdated 27 min ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Adele returns to the stage at the Brit Awards Mother of Michigan school shooting suspect pleaded to keep her job shortly after the shooting, boss says Reports: Trevor Bauer will not face criminal charges +14 Stamps highlighting African-American history featured in Gwinnett County's Black History Month exhibit at GJAC {{title}} Trending Recipes Latest A woman was rescued after floating on an air mattress for 2 days on Lake Texoma Mother of Michigan school shooting suspect pleaded to keep her job shortly after the shooting, boss says Stamps highlighting African-American history featured in Gwinnett County's Black History Month exhibit at GJAC Household debt jumped by $1 trillion in 2021, the most since 2007 Georgia House Bill calls on attorney general for larger role in prosecuting gangs » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesAttempted assault results in fatal shooting near Snellville — but family of deceased man disputes account of eventSnellville police make arrest in fatal accident that resulted in the death of teenagerGeorgia Senate committee approves permit-less gun billAfter resignation of Police Chief Tim Wallis, Lawrenceville will take time before deciding next stepsGeorgia Senate: Gwinnett County can have nonpartisan school board elections — but voters will not have a say in the matterGwinnett police announce seizure of more than $16 million in counterfeit goodsBuford-area state Rep. David Clark barred from entering House chamber over positive COVID test — despite five subsequent negative testsNorwood Davis leaving 12Stone this summer for job with Wesleyan Investment FoundationGwinnett County police: Speed zone cameras begin operation this week at elementary schools in Norcross, SnellvilleHit-and-run suspect taken to hospital after flipping car on Pleasant Hill Rd., Duluth police say CollectionsWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Feb. 6, 2022PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week —Jan. 31ON THE MARKET: 'Stunning' gourmet kitchen, custom bar and game room highlight this Suwanee area homeTropical countries competing at the 2022 Winter OlympicsThese were the most popular books at the Gwinnett County Public Library this past yearPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Feb. 7ON THE MARKET: Looking for a mountain home? This sanctuary in the Blue Ridge Mountains can be yours for $5.8 millionPHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Jan. 31GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County —Feb. 4-6PHOTOS: Hull Middle vs. Twin Rivers Middle Boys Basketball CommentedAtlanta DA investigating Trump's election interference: 'We're not here playing a game' (5)DA for Atlanta area granted special grand jury to probe Trump's election interference (3)Democrats lining up to run for state House 97 seat in western Gwinnett (3)Peachtree Ridge head football coach Reggie Stancil announces resignation (2)Gwinnett commissioners hire firm to create new transit development plan (2)Less coal, more solar likely in next Georgia Power energy production plan (2)Senate Democrats on brink of defeat on voting legislation despite frantic push (2)Bridge in Pittsburgh collapses hours before scheduled Biden visit to talk infrastructure (2)Four states set timelines for the end of school mask mandates (2)Biden calls on Senate to change filibuster rules to pass voting rights bills in forceful speech: 'I'm tired of being quiet' (2) Featured Businesses Aurora Theatre 128 W Pike St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(678)226-6222 Website Events Greater Atlanta Autos Gwinnett 725 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-9205 Website City of Norcross 65 Lawrenceville St., Norcross, GA 30071 +1(770)448-2122 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Which team do you think will win the Super Bowl? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Los Angeles Rams Cincinnati Bengals I'm just watching for the commercials. I don't follow NFL. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.