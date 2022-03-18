Adam Scott shares his 'quite illegal' fake ID debacle at age 16 By Marianne Garvey Mar 18, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Celebrities, they're just like us.When it came time for a teenage Adam Scott to land a fake ID, he was all of us in trying to figure out how to get away with getting one that looked legit.So, teenage Adam Scott had an idea. He told Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Thursday that at 16, he pretended to be his big brother in order to get a license with an older age on it. "When I was 16 I needed a more legit fake ID, so I did something that was really quite illegal now, thinking back on it," Scott said.He went down to City Hall with his older brother Dave's birth certificate, went to the DMV, and got away with having a driver's license made with his photo and his older brother's name. 