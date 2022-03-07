ACM Awards 2022: See the full list of winners CNN staff Mar 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dolly Parton will host the ACM Awards on Monday. Rich Fury/Getty Images for NARAS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will be presented Monday in Las Vegas.Dolly Parton will host ceremony. The previously announced ACM male and female artists of the year Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett are scheduled to co-host the show.The event will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video -- a first for the ACM Awards-- beginning at 8 p.m. EST. See below for a full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.Entertainer of the YearEric ChurchLuke CombsMiranda LambertChris StapletonCarrie UnderwoodFemale Artist of the YearGabby BarrettMiranda LambertAshley McBrydeMaren MorrisCarly PearceMale Artist of the YearJimmie AllenLuke CombsThomas RhettChris StapletonMorgan WallenAlbum of the YearCarly Pearce - "29: Written In Stone"Thomas Rhett - "Country Again: Side A"Morgan Wallen - "Dangerous: The Double Album"Chris Young: "Famous Friends"Jack Ingram, Jon Randall and Miranda Lambert - "The Marfa Tapes"Single of the Year"Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan"Famous Friends" - Chris Young and Kane Brown"Fancy Like" - Walker Hayes"If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood"You Should Probably Leave" - Chris StapletonSong of the Year"7 Summers - Morgan Wallen"Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan"Fancy Like" - Walker Hayes"Knowing You" - Kenny Chesney "Things a Man Oughta Know" - Lainey WilsonNew Female Artist of the YearTenille ArtsPriscilla BlockLily RoseCaitlyn SmithLainey Wilson *WINNERNew Male Artist of the YearHardyWalker HayesRyan HurdParker McCollum *WINNERElvie ShaneDuo of the YearBrooks & DunnBrothers OsborneDan + ShayLoCashMaddie & TaeGroup of the YearLady ALittle Big TownMidlandOld DominionThe Cadillac ThreeVideo of the Year"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" - Elle King and Miranda Lambert"Famous Friends" - Chris Young and Kane Brown"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" - Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton"If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBrydeMusic Event of the Year"Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan"Famous Friends" - Chris Young and Kane Brown"Half of My Hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney"If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBrydeThe-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most Popular Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Carrie Underwood Artist Music Computer Science Literature Art Luke Bryan Chris Young Carly Pearce Chris Stapleton Miranda Lambert More Entertainment Entertainment 'Turning Red' shows Pixar hasn't lost its golden touch Review by Brian Lowry, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ EP Hints at Jess’ Exit Ahead of Julian McMahon’s Last Episode Ileane Rudolph, TV InsiderUpdated 3 min ago 0 Entertainment ACM Awards 2022: See the full list of winners CNN staff 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment Shonda Rhimes White House Murder Mystery ‘The Residence’ Gets Netflix Series Order Kelli Boyle, TV InsiderUpdated 48 min ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines +3 3 students are in critical condition after a shooting at an Iowa high school 'Turning Red' shows Pixar hasn't lost its golden touch Atlanta Hawks launch NFT venture with Harry the Hawk Collection Giant Dog Who Lived In A Crate For 6 Years Freaks Out Over Her First Cheeseburger | The Dodo {{title}} Trending Recipes Latest 3 students are in critical condition after a shooting at an Iowa high school US military to close fuel storage facility in Hawaii where water was contaminated by leak US military to close fuel storage facility in Hawaii where water was contaminated by leak Sugar Hill Elementary School teacher Katie Blum is a Georgia Teacher of the Year finalist Gwinnett's legislative races begin to take shape as qualifying begins » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGeorgia High School Association's late bracket change doesn't sit well with BerkmarGwinnett proceeding with plans to turn former Ingles into new Records Management CenterAt least three people plan to run in open Gwinnett County school board District 4 raceFormer Archer basketball player Malik Sproles, 22, dies in car accidentGwinnett police looking for woman accused of jumping over counter, threatening clerk at bank in BufordSugar Hill native and North Gwinnett High School graduate Holly Haynes crowned as Miss Georgia USAGeorgia Senate appropriators OK raises for state workers, teachersParents of Stanford soccer star say upcoming discipline could have led to suicideGeorgia High School Association walks back bracket change; Berkmar returns to Friday semifinalPROGRESS: Former Olympic Tennis Center site expected to become 'signature southern gateway' for Gwinnett County CollectionsON THE MARKET: This secluded Buford home on 7 acres has a large workshop and its own bridgeGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — March 4-65 takeaways from Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson's State of the County AddressWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for March 6, 2022ON THE MARKET: This one-of-a-kind Duluth area home — nestled next to the Chattahoochee River — will make you feel like you're in the New Orleans Garden DistrictPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 7Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Feb. 27, 2022PHOTOS: Scenes from the Academy Sports + Outdoors Celebrity Fishing Tournament at Lake LanierPHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Feb. 28World's most delicious pancakes CommentedJury finds Ahmaud Arbery's killers were racially motivated in chasing him (6)Lawrenceville Acting Police Chief Myron Walker admits to having affair 7 years ago, using resources of Gwinnett Sheriff's Office to facilitate it (6)Atlanta DA investigating Trump's election interference: 'We're not here playing a game' (5)OPINION: Republican re-districting of Board of Commissioners disrespects Gwinnett community (3)More than 50 community leaders from across Georgia sign letter supporting Gwinnett County school board Chairwoman Tarece Johnson (2)Four states set timelines for the end of school mask mandates (2)While awaiting updated CDC guidance, here's the data states are using to lift Covid-19 restrictions (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools honors Counselors of the Year (1)Bill to move Gwinnett County school board to nonpartisan elections heading to full House for consideration (1)America added 678,000 jobs in February, smashing forecasts (1) Featured Businesses Greater Atlanta Autos Gwinnett 725 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-9205 Website Gas South District Administration Offices 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 +1(770)813-7500 Website Events City of Norcross 65 Lawrenceville St., Norcross, GA 30071 +1(770)448-2122 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Do you think the United States is doing enough to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. The sanctions will be effective and the U.S. doesn't need to get more involved. No. The U.S. could do a lot more without sending troops to fight Russia directly. I don't know. This is a really complicated issue. I am not keeping up with the crisis in Ukraine. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.