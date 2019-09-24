About that Jennifer Lawrence bridal registry on Amazon

Apparently Jennifer Lawrence doesn't need a weighted blanket
Tuesday morning it appeared the actress had her bridal registry picks on Amazon for everyone to see.
"Jennifer Lawrence, actress and philanthropist, is getting married!," the page said. "Discover her essential wedding registry picks on Amazon."
The well known wine lover talked about how she loves to host folks and listed things like wine glasses, a carafe and a marble cheese slicer to help make that easier.
She also included items such as a Yeti cooler, a pasta machine and a yoga mat.
"Planning a wedding is so exciting, but it can be overwhelming," her statement on the registry says.
"For anyone else needing a little inspiration, I thought it would be fun to collaborate with Amazon to share a few of my favorite registry wish-list items. It's so easy, and you can find everything you need all in one place."
But later Tuesday, after this story initially published, it was reported that the Amazon list is not actually Lawrence's personal registry, but a collaboration to inspire other engaged couples.
The project has a charitable tie.
"I am also partnering with Amazon Conservation, which unites science, innovation, and community to protect the Amazon rainforest, which greatly needs our help right now," Lawrence said in a statement provided to CNN. "I am happy to make a donation to the Amazon Conservation as part of this collaboration."
The "Hunger Games" star confirmed her engagement to boyfriend, art dealer Cooke Maroney, in February.
The pair sparked speculation recently that they had quietly married after they were spotted at the New York City Marriage Bureau.
In June, Lawrence opened up about falling in love with Maroney on the podcast "NAKED With Catt Sadler."
"I definitely wasn't at a place where I was like, 'I'm ready to get married,' " she said. "I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him."