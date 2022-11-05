Syndication: The Tennessean

Just out of reach of his fans, 14-year-old pop star Aaron Carter sings to the crowd at the Gaylord Entertainment Center in Nashville March 10, 2002.

 Larry McCormack / The Tennessean/USA Today Network

Aaron Carter, a former child pop singer and younger brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, has died, a source close to the family told CNN. He was 34.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told CNN they responded to a call for help at Carter's Lancaster, California home on Saturday morning around 11 a.m. local time, where a deceased person was found at the scene.