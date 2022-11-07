Aaron Carter remembered: Backstreet Boys and Melanie Martin pay tribute

Melanie Martin (left) and Aaron Carter are pictured here in Las Vegas on February 12.

 Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Aaron Carter's death this past weekend at the age of 34 continues to lead to an outpouring of grief from friends, family and fans of the late recording artist.

After posting a tribute on Instagram to his younger brother, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter broke down in tears during the band's show at the O2 Arena in London, according to multiple videos shared on social media.