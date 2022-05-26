On July 4, 1993, Dacula resident Marvin Atherton attended a Fourth of July parade in the city of Stone Mountain and came home thinking a similar celebration in his hometown was in order.
“I walked away from that event wanting to do a parade in my little town of Dacula,” said Atherton. “Long story short, I decided on Memorial Day because there was not a lot going on for the holiday in Gwinnett County.”
And with the exception of the pandemic year of 2020, there’s been a Memorial Day parade in Dacula ever since, and this year will be no different. The 29th annual Memorial Day in Dacula Parade is set for 10 a.m. on Monday and will begin and end at Hebron Baptist Church on Hebron Church Road.
It is believed that Dacula’s parade is the only such event in metro Atlanta (and maybe Georgia) on Memorial Day. The theme for this year’s parade is “Our Fallen Your Freedom” and Atherton, who is the founder and organizer of the parade, said this year’s event would not be the biggest in history but it will be bigger than last year’s celebration.
“It will be larger than it was last year,” he said. “There are around 80 or so entries. That’s low for pre-COVID. We had 125 to 150 on average. Hopefully it’s growing again.”
Whether the parade entries are in the dozens or in the hundreds, the parade watchers should easily be in the thousands.
“It’s a well-oiled machine,” said Atherton, has lived in Dacula since 1983. “Thousands of people come and line the streets, and the nicer the day it is, the more people who show up.”
Col. Ben H. Penton (Ret.) will serve as the parade’s grand marshal. Penton served in the U.S. Air Force in the Korean War and later transferred to the Georgia Army National Guard, where he spent 30 of his 41 years in the military. Inducted in 1997 into the Officers Candidate School Hall of Fame at Fort Benning, Penton has received the Army Meritorious Service Medal, the Distinctive Service Medal and the FFA’s Pilot Safety Wings. He and his wife Grace have been married for 70 years and have four daughters, 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
“He lives here in Dacula with his wife,” said Atherton of Penton. “I saw them highlighted on one of the news stations on Valentine’s Day for them being married for 70 years. That’s where I started from. The story said he lived in Dacula, and this is a parade in Dacula, so I contacted him and he was honored to be the grand marshal.”
Atherton said that with so many years of experience, he’s able to get the parade organized fairly smoothly.
“It comes together pretty quickly,” he said. “There are some things that need time, especially in requesting any military support. That takes time.”
For more information about the 29th annual Memorial Day parade in Dacula, visit www.daculamemorialday.com.
