Hosted by country-rock band A Thousand Horses, the Southern Wilds Festival takes place in Saturday in Lawrenceville’s Depot District.

There may be no better way to say good-bye to summer than with this Saturday’s Southern Wilds Festival in downtown Lawrenceville.

Hosted by country-rock band A Thousand Horses, the event takes place in Lawrenceville’s Depot District (at the intersection of Born and Clayton streets) and features two stages, locally brewed craft beers, food trucks and a community market. 

