There may be no better way to say good-bye to summer than with this Saturday’s Southern Wilds Festival in downtown Lawrenceville.
Hosted by country-rock band A Thousand Horses, the event takes place in Lawrenceville’s Depot District (at the intersection of Born and Clayton streets) and features two stages, locally brewed craft beers, food trucks and a community market.
Presented by the City of Lawrenceville and the Flash Society, the party starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with the “Dawg Watch” at the Slow Pour Tap Room as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take on Kent State. A Southern Wilds Festival ticket will be required at the watch party as the festival will begin before the game ends.
The festival kicks off at 1 p.m. and Grace Asbury will get the music started on the Subaru Stage at 2:45 p.m. She’ll be followed by Athens-based singer-songwriter Brendan Abernathy (4 p.m.), Tiera Kennedy (5:30 p.m.) and A Thousand Horses – now touring in support of their second album, “Broken Heartland” – headlines at 7:45 p.m.
On the Wilds Stage, Sarah Lake opens at 3:20 p.m., Cam Christian hits the stage at 4:45 p.m., Kidd G goes on at 6:20 p.m. and Anderson East closes the festival starting at 8:45 p.m.
A Thousand Horses – Michael Hobby (vocals), Bill Satcher (guitar), Zach Brown (guitar and vocals) and Graham DeLoach (bass and vocals) – came together a dozen years ago in Nashville and their debut single “Smoke” rose to the top of the charts in 2015. Called “country music’s new Lynyrd Skynyrd” by Rolling Stone magazine, the band released its newest album in August on their own label, Highway Sound Records.
“Behind these 10 songs are one million miles traveled, a thousand shows played and a whole lot of life lived,” said Hobby of the new album in a release. “We are so happy to be able to share this album with our fans and can’t wait to see everyone out on the road.”
Originally called Simple Southernality, the Southern Wilds Festival was co-founded by Brown and “reflects A Thousand Horses’ own values, as well as the values of festival performers like Anderson East and Kidd G.”
“We’re excited to be hosting the Southern Wilds Festival again this year,” said Brown. “It’s always a special show for us and this year we’re pumped to be playing songs from the new album. It’s going to be bigger and better than ever.”
Tickets start at $35 and there are a variety of packages to choose from. There’s also a Peach State Cornhole tournament scheduled, with cash prizes awarded.
