The New York-based Sloomoo Institute, referred to as “a slime paradise” by The Washington Post, opened its first Southeastern location in Atlanta this fall at 3637 Peachtree St. in Buckhead. The Atlanta outpost, complete with its slime showers and slime lake, showcases a series of interactive experiences guaranteed to delight the senses.
In addition to the DIY bar, where visitors can make more than four million different slime creations with 40 colors, 150 charms and 60 scents, Sloomoo Institute offers dozens of slime vats for interactive play, “Lake Sloomoo,” which contains some 350 gallons of slime to walk on, a “Slime Wall,” soundscapes, scent exploration and immersive videos.
“Since launching Sloomoo Institute, our passion has always been focused on activating our customers’ senses with a physical product, going back to the concept of sensory play and analog experiences as a way to access joy and let go of swipe culture,” said Sloomoo founders Karen Robinovitz and Sara Schiller in a news release.
“We began as a pop-up in New York City, but after seeing how our guests responded to the concept, we decided to expand and introduce Sloomoo in the Atlanta market, sharing our elevated, offline experiences on a wider scale with people of all ages and abilities.”
Composer Pei Pei Chung, who wrote the music for Sloomoo’s Autonomous Senrory Meridian Response soundscapes (called “Synthesoothers”) is among the institute’s expert collaborators, which also includes artists Laia Cabrera and Isabelle Duverger (who developed Augmented Reality and interactive video installations, including the “Slimey Mirror”) and architect Demetrios Comodromos of Method Design.
Sloomoo Institute is open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. During the holidays, the institute will be open seven days a week. The institute also features a retail space where visitors can take some slime home with them.
