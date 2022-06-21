Georgia Thomas, who graduated from Greater Atlanta Christian School last month, is in New York City this week to perform at The National High School Musical Theatre Awards, where she is competing against other top teenage thespians for thousands of dollars in scholarships.
Thomas, an 18-year-old who resides in Peachtree Corners, is attending Furman University in the fall. But not before spending the this week at The Juilliard School along with 91 of the nation’s top actors and actresses, which include one other Georgian – Eli Talley of Ringgold High School in Catoosa County.
Thomas qualified for The National High School Musical Theatre Awards – commonly known as The Jimmy Awards – by winning best actress at the Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards, the 2022 Shuler Awards, organized by ArtsBridge Foundation, on April 21.
Thomas won her award for her performance as the title role of “Anastasia,” while Talley punched his ticket to the Big Apple for his portrayal of Frank Abagnale Jr. in “Catch Me If You Can.”
"The opportunities Georgia will have throughout the week as she works with professionals will be incredible,” GAC Theater Director Kaitlyn Thames said. “She has blessed our program for four years with her talents and hard work and we are so grateful for her. We are looking forward to seeing her amazing talents showcased on a Broadway stage.”
Thomas’ performance at GACS earned her two theater and performing arts-related scholarships through ArtsBridge Foundation, including the Alliance Theatre Summer Intensive Scholarship and the Lockstep Technology Group Jimmy Awards Scholarship.
Now, she will compete for an array of national scholarships, including the top prize worth $25,000, before majoring in vocal performance with a minor in musical theatre at Furman.
“I’m super excited,” Thomas said. “When I first got the cast list, I was scared out of my mind to play the lead role in ‘Anastasia.’ But then I learned more about the character and all of the layers to her and who she was a person. It’s been a really special experience to see all of these amazing things happen. It’s like all the stars aligned.”
Thomas played “Anya,” the title character “Anastasia,” a Disney film that’s a fictionalized version of the legend of Anastasia, who is a daughter of the Russian royal family who allegedly escaped while the rest of her family was killed.
“Anya is a Disney princess and I learned that I didn’t have be a certain type of person to play her – I could be myself,” Thomas said. “Anya is clumsy and trips over her own words. I didn’t have to be a perfect princess.”
Thomas’ week in New York City will be highlighted when the performers will make their Broadway debut at the Minskoff Theater in 13th annual Jimmy Awards.
“I’m looking forward to the experience of performing with all of these great actors and actresses and make friends with them,” Thomas said. “The bonds you form as cast are indescribable. These are friendships that can last a lifetime.”
A panel of judges will determine who wins best performance by an actor and best performance by an actress, with the winners receiving the most scholarship money, including the top award of $25,000.
“It is absolutely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” ArtsBridge Foundation Director of Arts Education Beth Lenhart said, adding more than a dozen of scholarships will be awarded. “Georgia is going to get the extraordinary experience to work with people in the field and get tips on to continue to grow as a performer. She’ll also be working with high school actors and actresses from across the country who are the best of the best.”
