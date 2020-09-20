The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to re-imagine themselves during this time of social distancing and exposure concerns. The Aurora Theatre is no different.
And like many businesses, the Lawrenceville theater has had to get creative with its approach. Fortunately, the Aurora is in the creativity business, which has led to some first-ever pursuits by the organization.
One of those is the theater’s first streaming performance of a play called “Barbara’s Blue Kitchen” — a slice of Southern life musical that has energized the Aurora in many ways, Ann-Carol Pence said.
“Our Stage Onscreen is exciting for a few reasons: it fulfills our mission of producing professional theatrical for our community, it allows us to employ artists and it gives us a creative platform we’re all so desperate for at this time,” said Pence, who is the Aurora Theatre’s co-founder and Associate Producer. “We’ve (also) used this opportunity to implement safety protocols for our artists and staff so when we’re able to gather, we’ll be ready.”
Based on the novel by Lori Fisher, the musical spotlights kind-hearted Barbara Jean, who owns and runs a diner that is the epicenter of life, love and gossip in the small town of Watertown, Tenn. Audiences will see the trials and tribulations of seven different customers whose lives unfold in the country eatery as they share their honest and quirky stories.
Pence said the chance to produce the musical was exciting. She also said its subject matter corresponds with the current times.
“‘Barbara’s Blue Kitchen’ affected me so deeply because the show speaks to the ache we all have to be part of a community,” Pence said. “This diner is the center of town, much like Aurora Theatre has become the central place for Gwinnett County.
“The show provides an opportunity to innovate by bringing a fully-realized production to the homes of our community, who we know are starved for great musical theater. This show is relevant, yet full of hope, heart and marvelous music.”
The musical runs Sept. 25 through Oct. 4, with tickets starting at $30 per view. For more information or to purchase tickets for events, you can call the box office at 678-226-6222 or go to auroratheatre.com.
In addition to the musical, the Aurora is also working on another new endeavor called Aurora Comedy Nights on Tuesdays. The open-air, live event series is in partnership with Ironshield Brewing in downtown Lawrenceville. Seating is limited to maintain social distance during the shows. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the taproom. You can find more information, as it becomes available, at auroratheatre.com.
The Lawrenceville Ghosts Tours return Sept. 25 through Oct. 31. Aurora Theatre professional costumed storytellers give thrill seekers a spooky-meets-history in-person tour around Lawrenceville, featuring real stories and paranormal places. The tour begins and ends at Aurora Theatre.
Tickets for Friday through Sunday ghost tours are $20 (adults) and $15 (children). A private tour is also available for up to 10 people ($125), as well as a virtual self-guided option ($20) on the website.
