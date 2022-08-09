'A monumental loss to Nigeria's film industry,' director Biyi Bandele passes away at 54

Acclaimed novelist and filmmaker Biyi Bandele has died, his family announced in a Facebook post late August 8.

 Olivia Yasukawa/CNN

Acclaimed novelist and filmmaker Biyi Bandele has died, his family announced in a Facebook post late Monday.

Bandele, 54, was a prolific author, playwright and filmmaker whose work includes the adaptation of famed Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Half of a Yellow Sun starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Thandie Newton.

Lauren Moorhouse contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.