A mixed Weinstein verdict and Hollywood's uneven record of accountability in the #MeToo movement

Harvey Weinstein, seen in court in October, was found guilty of three of seven charges against him, related to allegations brought by a woman referred to as Jane Doe 1.

 Etienne Laurent/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

The mixed verdict in Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial, to some, illustrates how justice and accountability in the #MeToo movement isn't always even.

Weinstein was found guilty of three of seven charges against him, related to allegations brought by a woman referred to as Jane Doe 1.

