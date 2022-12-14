The late Stephen "tWitch" Boss was a man who wore many hats. Before he was a co-executive producer and DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," he was a dancer who rose to fame thanks to Fox's "So You Think You Can Dance" and earlier this year, became a permanent judge on the show.

But those who paid tribute to him on Wednesday following the news of his shocking death made only passing mention of his professional accomplishments, instead highlighting a man who touched so many lives.

CNN's Steve Forrest contributed to this report.