The Lawrenceville Arts Center will welcome the holiday season with Gwinnett’s longest-running theatrical holiday tradition “Christmas Canteen,” which features a collection of songs, comedic sketches and dancing, from Nov. 25-Dec. 23.
“Christmas Canteen” which is geared for an audience of all ages, will take the stage as the inaugural production of the Aurora Theatre’s Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage Theatre on Thursdays to Sundays at 8 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30.
The show, which has it script developed by Shelli Delgado, will be directed by Katie Erin Chambers, with Kari Twyman leading the choreography. Music Director Ann-Carol Pence, the theatre’s associate producer and co-founder who has been involved with “Christmas Canteen” since its premiere in 1996.
Here are other events at the Lawrenceville Arts Center you won’t want to miss before Christmas Canteen:
Georgia Ghost Tours, until Oct. 31
Those looking for a frightening-good time can look no further than the Aurora Theatre’s ghost tours, which are as synonymous with Halloween as candy corn.
The Lawrenceville, Georgia Ghost Tour, which is suitable for all ages, is held on weekends. For a scarier time, check out the Haunted Cemetery Tour, which you’ll tour one of the most haunted cemeteries in the Southeast.
For those looking to have a spirit on your spirit-ual journey, try Brews & Boos: Lawrenceville Haunted Pub Crawl, where guests 21 and older can drink their way through a ghost tour of some of downtown Lawrenceville’s haunted nightspots.
Tickets range between $20-$40.
Danzas Genéricas de Colombia, Oct. 1, 7 p.m.
At the Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage, Danzas Genéricas Ballet Folkorico commemorates 30 years of Colombian dance that pays tribute to the country’s heritage.
Tickets start at $35.
Club Babalú: Tribute to Celia Cruz, Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m.
In this Teatro Aurora performance at the Lawrenceville Arts Center Courtyard, Club Babalú celebrates the “Queen of Salsa,” Celia Cruz, in an outdoor concert under the stars.
Jessy Diaz will be joined by Frankie Quinones and the ATL Sala All-Stars as they highlight the Grammy Award-winning songbook of one of the most popular Latin artists of all time.
Tickets range from $12-$20
A Musical Tour Through Latin American with Havana Son, Oct. 8, 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m.
At the Metro Waterproofing Main Stage, Havana Son takes spectators on a musical journey that will feature the songs from Cuba, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Panama and Puerto Rico.
Children participate by singing along, clapping, dancing or playing percussion instruments as they sample each country’s unique sounds and rhythms.
Tickets are $7.
Six One Five Collective, Oct. 9, 6 p.m.
Six One Five Collective, which is made up of award-winning songwriters and artists Jamie Floyd, Michael Logen, Nicole Witt and Sarah Darling, will take the Metro Waterproofing Mainstage to perform an array of country, Americana, folk and pop music that is inspired by iconic bands such as Fleetwood Mac and Little Big Town. T
Tickets range from $25-$35.
Breach of Peace: The Freedom Riders of 1961, Oct. 14, 8 p.m.
Teenager Jean Thompson was among a dozen Freedom Riders who boarded a bus bound for New Orleans hoping to end segregation on May 24, 1961.
Thompson journey, which included being arrested and spending several nights in jail for using a “Whites Only” bathroom in Mississippi, is told in this solo play at the Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage.
The story is based on true accounts of surviving Freedom Riders, who risked their lives as they strove to have the federal government enforce the Supreme Court rulings that outlawed segregation.
Tickets range from $22-$30.
Wet Hot American Psycho, Oct. 15, 8 p.m.
Don’t let the name scare you. Presented by the Mighty Shorts, one of Atlanta’s top comedy groups, will perform a series of sketches featuring a wide range of voices in the groups new Halloween-inspired show at the Metro Waterproofing Main Stage.
Tickets start at $18.
Hocus Pocus, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m.
The 1993 Disney movie about three witches resurrected will be brough to life at the Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage. The story takes place in Salem, Mass., where a teenage boy named Max inadvertently frees a coven of witches. Now, Max, his sister, their friend, along with a magical cat, must work together to prevent the witches from becoming immortal in the family-friendly comedy that’s a Halloween staple.
Tickets are free.
Halloween Magic Show, Oct. 22, 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m.
Arthur Atsma returns to the Aurora Children’s Playhouse at the Metro Waterproofing Mainstage for a special Halloween-themed performance.
Tickets are $7
Spirits & Spirits: Oct. 28, 8 p.m.
What’s better than listening to ghost stories? If you’re at least 21, which you are required to be to attend this show, it’s listening to ghost stories while drinking alcohol.
The night of fun features a pumpkin contest, a costume contest, live music, bawdy ghost stories, cocktails, a true crime panel and a DJ after-party on the mainstage.
Tickets range from $18-$26.
Festival del Dia de los Muertos & the movie Coco, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Guests, who are all admitted free of charge, will experience the culture and community of Mexico through crafts, chalk walk competition, cultural performances and Mexican delicacies from La Cazuela. The Disney movie, which centers on an aspiring young musician named Miguel as he embarks on an extraordinary journey to the magical land of his ancestors, will be shown at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Interested In Going?
Purchase tickets online at my.lvilleartscenter.com or by calling the Aurora Theatre Box Office at 678-226-6222.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.