The Lawrenceville Arts Center will welcome the holiday season with Gwinnett’s longest-running theatrical holiday tradition “Christmas Canteen,” which features a collection of songs, comedic sketches and dancing, from Nov. 25-Dec. 23.

“Christmas Canteen” which is geared for an audience of all ages, will take the stage as the inaugural production of the Aurora Theatre’s Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage Theatre on Thursdays to Sundays at 8 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

