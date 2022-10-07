A recent episode of "The Great British Bake Off" is drawing criticism from some viewers for its depictions of Mexican culture.

In the "Mexican Week" episode of the reality competition series, which aired in the UK on Tuesday and was released in the US on Friday, contestants are tasked with making pan dulce, tacos and tres leches cake -- dishes that critics saw as cliché and uninspired. The hosts, meanwhile, pepper in attempts at tongue-in-cheek humor that not all viewers found funny.