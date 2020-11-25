The novel coronavirus pandemic, now in its eighth month, has scrubbed live performances from coast to coast, with darkened stages from community playhouses to all the way to Broadway. But for many theatre companies, the Lawrenceville-based Aurora Theatre included, the show must go on somehow.
Despite the modern-day realities of COVID, the holiday season will find the Aurora Theatre quite busy, with three productions that seek to provide entertainment in a safe, socially-distant atmosphere.
One of the theatre’s trio of upcoming productions – David Rosetti’s “Christmas Canteen” – will honor one of Gwinnett County’s longest-standing holiday traditions by presenting the well-loved musical in the open air of the Bowl at Sugar Hill.
“There has always been that ‘show must go on’ mentality, and ‘Christmas Canteen’ is an extension of that and an amplification of that skill set,” said Justin Anderson, Aurora’s associate artistic director. “Knowing that we are able to navigate this, even though we don’t have all the answers, doesn’t surprise me. It actually excites me.”
Now titled “Christmas Canteen at the Bowl,” the show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5 and at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6.
Anderson described the 90-minute musical as a bit of a throwback to the popular Christmas television specials of the last century, featuring luminaries like Bob Hope, Andy Williams and Carol Burnett. In other words, there will be plenty of music, dancing, comedy and maybe a surprise or two thrown in for good measure.
“There is certainly a huge foundation of Christmas music, but ‘Christmas Canteen’ has enough margin and breadth to guide you,” he said. “Sometimes there are show tunes, sometimes there are sections focusing on Motown or country music. It’s very much akin to what we consider to be a good old-fashioned variety show… It’s going to be a wonderful and unique experience celebrating a long-running Gwinnett holiday tradition.”
Anderson also said “Christmas Canteen” is a living, breathing organism that changes from year to year, although there are generally some very familiar touchstones included in the production.
“It’s a unique patchwork process,” he said. “There will be pieces or entire sections that might have been experienced in previous years and there will things that remind people of things we did years ago. We really try to balance the familiar along with the novel. The cast isn’t the same every year so you get to see who will carry us this year. There’s a degree of surprise and discovery. It’s not going to lose any of its heart or humor.”
The cast for this year’s staging of “Christmas Canteen” has been slightly pared, partly due to budgetary concerns and partly due to the theatre’s decision earlier this year to hold off on its summer apprenticeship program, which usually adds a performer or two to the mix.
“The cast of six may be the most vocally impressive collection of singers we’ve had in ‘Canteen’ ever,” said Anderson. “They’re all dynamic in their own right, but collectively they’ll be something worth seeing and hearing… It will be fast and furious, going from large-group numbers to duets and trios to solo numbers.”
There will be a limited capacity admitted and safety protocols will be observed. Patrons are advised to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets and masks must be worn unless eating or drinking (there will be concessions available).
Anderson said the theatre’s three productions – including live performances of “A Christmas Carol” and a digital presentation of “This Wonderful Life” – not only keep Aurora and its constituents churning but the shows also bring back a semblance of what life was like before COVID and reminds patrons (and participants) brighter days are ahead.
“What we’re attempting to do is provide a little of that entertainment that we have always striven to be as a professional arts organization rooted in a community,” he said. “We help capture and reflect the range of human experience, which sometimes includes hard things but it also includes joy and it also includes hope. We chose these particular pieces because they all intersect into that mission of wanting to provide hope to our patron base.”
For more information about “Christmas Canteen at the Bowl,” visit www.auroratheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.