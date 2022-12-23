Whatever you craved from the content gods in 2022, one thing that probably wasn't on your preferred menu: Multiple stories that focused on, explored, and even celebrated cannibalism. Yes, movies and TV shows about people eating people.

This sudden cultural preoccupation with the taste of human flesh could potentially be considered our natural next course after the overly-trodden genre booms of vampire and zombie tales from the last 20-something years. But still, the abundance of cannibalistic offerings this year would cause anyone's brow to wrinkle (and stomach to churn).