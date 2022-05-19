The Fox Theatre is making an offer you can't refuse — a chance to see the "Godfather" on the big screen for its 50th anniversary as part of the 2022 Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival.
The "Godfather" kicks off the series June 17 at 7:30 p.m. Other shows will include “Saturday Morning Cartoons,” “Indiana Jones and Raiders of the Lost Ark,” the 80th anniversary of “Casablanca”, “Coco” and the 45th Anniversary of “Saturday Night Fever” followed by a disco-themed after-party in the Marquee Club presented by Lexus.
General admission tickets for $10 (plus applicable fees) went on last week and will be on sale until the week of the film festival on June 17. Starting the week of the film festival, general admission tickets are $15, plus applicable fees.
Tickets are available at foxtheatre.org, 855-285-8499 or at the Ticket Office during open hours: Fridays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and three hours before doors on all show days.
As in previous years, the festival will showcase films on its impressive 26-by-56-foot screen. Patrons will enjoy movies under the Fox Theatre’s distinctive blue sky with twinkling stars and fluffy clouds. For select showings, guests will have the opportunity to attend a magical pre-show experience, which will include a sing-along with a vintage cartoon and performances on the world-renowned “Mighty Mo” organ.
