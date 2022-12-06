Two former actresses on "The Cosby Show" are among five women who filed a lawsuit against Bill Cosby in New York state court on Monday accusing him of sexual assault and abuse dating back decades.

The 34-page lawsuit is brought by the actresses Lili Bernard and Eden Tirl as well as Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson and Cindra Ladd. The suit names as defendants Cosby and the media companies NBCUniversal Media, Kaufman Astoria Studios and The Carsey-Werner Company, which together ran "The Cosby Show" from 1984 to 1992.

CNN's Steve Forrest and Megan Thomas contributed to this report.

Tags