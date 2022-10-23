Three decades after the release of her "Erotica" album and her lurid coffee table book "Sex," Madonna reflected on the changing standards on how women are allowed to talk about sex in an Instagram story.

The 1992 book included nude photos of the pop icon shot by photographers Steven Meisel and Fabien Baron, as well as images simulating sexual acts and bondage scenes. Vanilla Ice, Naomi Campbell, and other models feature throughout the book's 128 pages.