Screen Shot 2023-04-04 at 11.43.33 PM.png

Combining stop-motion animation and the iconic LEGO brand, 13-year-old Karam Alkhatib in late March won the Gwinnett County Public Library’s Student Film Festival with his film “The Airforce’s.” He's pictured here with the Lego star of his film.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Public Library

Combining stop-motion animation and the iconic LEGO brand, 13-year-old Karam Alkhatib in late March won the Gwinnett County Public Library's Student Film Festival with his film "The Airforce's."

Alkhatib, a student at Osborne Middle School in Hoschton, won the Best Film Overall award. There were more than 60 entries from middle school, high school and college students at the festival.

