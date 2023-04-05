Combining stop-motion animation and the iconic LEGO brand, 13-year-old Karam Alkhatib in late March won the Gwinnett County Public Library’s Student Film Festival with his film “The Airforce’s.” He's pictured here with the Lego star of his film.
Alkhatib, a student at Osborne Middle School in Hoschton, won the Best Film Overall award. There were more than 60 entries from middle school, high school and college students at the festival.
“I was sure the college winner was going to take the whole thing,” said Alkhatib, who also won in his age group, in a news release. “Then I heard my name. I was so happy.”
Alkhatib’s interest in stop motion animation came about with the onset of the COVID pandemic, where he needed to find something to occupy his time and interest.
“I knew I needed another hobby,” he said. “I’ve always liked watching stop animation videos, so I thought, ‘Why not take my LEGOs and try that?’”
Watching online tutorials, Alkhatib taught himself to the point where he could create complete sequences. He said it took him 14 days, working three hours a day, to complete the time-consuming frame-by-frame production, which lasts nearly four minutes.
“He amazes me with his determination,” said Alkhatib’s mother, Sue. “He learned everything on his own. When he is interested in something he is passionate, focused and hardworking.”
As the winner in his age group and the overall festival award, Alkhatib received a prize of $500, which he said he plans to “make more films with bigger sets and longer storylines.”
