National Society C.A.R. President Cagle Kaough (center) presented the “Second Most Outstanding Society Award” medal to Elisha Winn Society C.A.R. Honorary President Noah Tindall (right) and Elisha Winn Society C.A.R. Delegate Eden Pethel (left).
National Society C.A.R. Award Chairman William Gresh (center) presented the “National Gold Merit Award” and ribbon to Elisha Winn Society C.A.R. Honorary President Noah Tindall (left) and Elisha Winn Society C.A.R. Delegate Eden Pethel (right).
Photo: Randy Tindall
The Elisha Winn Society of the Children of the American Revolution was recently named as one of the top societies in the nation.
The National Society of the Children of the American Revolution (N.S.C.A.R.) announced during their national convention in Washington, D.C., April 21-23, that the Elisha Winn Society had earned the distinction of being the second “Most Outstanding Society” in the nation and the “Most Outstanding Society in Georgia.”
The National Society of the Children of the American Revolution, founded in 1895, is the oldest patriotic youth organization in the country.
The Elisha Winn Society is locally co-sponsored by the Philadelphia Winn Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Button Gwinnett Chapter Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). Like its sponsors, the Elisha Winn Society is a nonprofit, non-political, volunteer organization where members have fun as they practice good citizenship, learn how to be good leaders, serve the community and explore the early history of our nation and its founders.
Each year members develop programs for various projects to challenge members to develop their leadership talents while discovering more about the patriots who had significance in the founding and growth of our nation. The student members can be found supporting local food pantries, marching in parades, participating in conservation projects, assisting veterans and serving in community patriotic commemorations.
