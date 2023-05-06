The Elisha Winn Society of the Children of the American Revolution was recently named as one of the top societies in the nation.

The National Society of the Children of the American Revolution (N.S.C.A.R.) announced during their national convention in Washington, D.C., April 21-23, that the Elisha Winn Society had earned the distinction of being the second “Most Outstanding Society” in the nation and the “Most Outstanding Society in Georgia.”

