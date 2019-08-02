IMG_0260.JPG
Competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut ate chicken wings for 12 straight hours at Hooters’ Mall of Georgia location on Monday.

 Staff Photo: Taylor Denman

Joey Chestnut, a 12-time Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest champion, said what he attempted at Hooters near Mall of Georgia on Monday was "the most gluttonous thing I've ever done."

