Voters in 13 cities can begin casting ballots in their respective municipal election starting this week.
Early voting in the municipal elections will be held Monday through Friday from Oct. 14 until Nov. 1 for most cities. Berkeley Lake’s early voting period is Monday through Thursday, from Oct. 14 to 31, since City Hall is closed Fridays.
The times vary from city to city, however. Most municipalities will conduct early voting at their city halls, but some municipalities will have voting taking place in other buildings.
Berkeley Lake — where voters will only be casting ballots on a Sunday brunch alcohol sales referendum — will conduct early voting from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Berkeley Lake City Hall, which is located at 4040 S. Berkeley Lake Road.
In Braselton, the first two weeks of early voting will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ponchie Beck Election Center, 441 Gordon St. in Jefferson. During the week of Oct. 28, however, it will move to the Community Room at the Police and Municipal Court building, which is located at 5040 State Route 53, and also last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In Buford, early voting hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Buford City Hall, 2300 Buford Highway.
In Dacula, early voting will take place daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Dacula City Hall, 442 Harbins Road.
In Grayson, early voting will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 until 4:30 p.m. at Grayson City Hall, which is located at 475 Grayson Parkway.
In Lawrenceville, early voting will occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lawrenceville City Hall, 70 S. Clayton St.
In Lilburn, early voting takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lilburn City Hall, 340 Main St.
In Loganville, early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ag Building, which is located at 135 Main St. in Loganville
In Norcross, early voting will occur from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Norcross City Hall, 65 Lawrenceville St.
In Peachtree Corners, early voting takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Peachtree Corners City Hall, which is located at 310 Technology Parkway.
In Snellville, early voting will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Snellville City Hall, 2342 Oak Road.
In Sugar Hill, early voting will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Sugar Hill City Hall, 5039 W. Broad St.
In Suwanee, early voting will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Suwanee City Hall, 330 Town Center Ave.