Norcross-area residents will be able to possibly get free coffee for a year as Dunkin' re-opens its Indian Trail location with its new next generation store layout.
The remodeled 1,958 square-foot store, which is located at 1300 Indian Trail Lilburn Road, Suite 201B, will re-open at 5 a.m. on Friday, with a socially distance ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. As part of the ribbon cutting, Dunkin' franchisee network, ZSC Enterprises, will join the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation to present a $2,500 check to the A. Worley Brown Boys and Girls Club.
The big thing for customers, however, is the special offers that will be available in conjunction with the store's re-opening. The first 50 drive-thru guests will get free coffee for a year. After the first 50 customers come through, the store will periodically surprise customers who visit the store between 7 and 10 a.m. from May 8 until May 13 with free coffee for a year.
But, the special offers go beyond free coffee for a year.
Customers can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase between 5 a.m. until noon on Friday. There will also be a $2 medium hot or iced coffee or latte from May 7 until June 7.
The remodeled restaurant can seat 20 customers indoors as well as four customers outdoors. It will be open each day from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m. and employ 20 people.
The next generation store format includes a mobile pickup area where DD Perks Rewards members who place their orders ahead on Dunkin’s mobile app can pick up their orders, as well as a modern design that is intended to create “an approachable, positive and energetic environment.”
"Dunkin’s Next Gen store design features innovative technologies to enhance the guest’s experience and make their daily Dunkin’ run faster and more convenient than ever before," Dunkin' officials said in a statement.
It will also feature a new “Premium Pours” beverage layout where eight Dunkin’s signature cold drinks — including coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro-infused cold brew coffee — will be served through a tap system. Employees will make hand-crafted drinks to order using high quality espresso machines that are designed to maximize flavors.
The restaurant features a “DD Green Achievement” design intended conserve 25% more energy than standard Dunkin’ restaurants.
