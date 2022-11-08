Down East Corn Pudding
Super creamy, this corn pudding recipe tastes like dessert. Easy to prepare, this casserole will be a great side dish for Thanksgiving or Christmas. We loved the hint of nutmeg in the dish.

Ingredients

  • 1 can cream style corn (14.75 oz)
  • 2 lg eggs, beaten
  • 1/2 stick butter or margarine, melted
  • 1 c evaporated milk
  • 1/2 c sugar
  • 2 Tbsp self-rising flour
  • 1/8 tsp salt
  • 1/8 tsp nutmeg

