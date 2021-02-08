• Gwinnett has no shortage of international dining, and that holds true with soups. Don Soo Baek is well-known for their traditional Korean soups and stews. The popular pork bone broth soup with large slices of pork and blood sausage is especially good. It's one of the best representations of regional cuisines from southeast Korea.
• Don Soo Baek, 3473 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, 30096
