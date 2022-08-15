Disney Cruise Line dropping vaccination requirement for kids ages 5 to 11

The Disney Fantasy cruise ship is seen here in Port Canaveral, Florida, on January 2. Disney Cruise Line said on August 15 that it's dropping its vaccination requirement for children younger than 12.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

Disney Cruise Line said on Monday it's dropping its vaccination requirement for children younger than 12.

Starting on September 2, a requirement to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer apply to guests ages 5 to 11 for sailings leaving US and Canadian ports.

Top image: The Disney Fantasy is pictured on January 2, 2022, in Port Canaveral, Florida. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

