The students in Discovery High School’s JROTC program have come a long way in a short time.
Discovery’s Titan Battalion, led by Lt. Col. (Ret.) Rob Rooker, is in its fifth year of existence and in late March the team turned in an excellent showing at the Georgia State Drill Championships in Griffin, with four top-five finishes, including three top-three finishes. More than 62 schools and 1,200 cadets competed in the state meet.
In just the school’s second appearance at state, the male/coed precision marching platoon earned a second-place finish, the male/coed precision marching squad received third-place honors and Cadet Laura Blanco finished second in the individual unarmed knockout. The Titan Battalion’s female precision marking squad finished in fourth place. Discovery was one of five schools competing with more than one top-five finish.
“This is the best we’ve done,” said Rooker, who pointed out that Discovery competed in five of the 14 events featured at state. “I joked with the kids because they thought it came pretty easy. There are schools that go 10 or 15 years without ever winning a trophy; this is our second year of going to state and we won three trophies. The kids don’t realize how well they did. I’ve been around for 11 years and I know how well they did.”
“I’m very proud of the team,” added overall team commander Claudia Reyes. “We had a rocky start at the beginning, but to be able to place three times at the state meet exceeded my expectations. I’m very proud. It makes me want to go for more next year.”
There are about 140 students in Discovery’s JROTC program, which includes classwork and extracurricular activities. Rooker, a 21-year Army veteran who has also taught in Savannah and Atlanta, said that JROTC is considered a citizenship program and not a recruiting tool for the military. In fact, he said, it is against the law to recruit students and only between 10% and 15% of JROTC members either wind up enlisting in the military or taking ROTC in college.
“Our mission isn’t about the military — it’s about motivating young people to be better citizens,” he said. “…We’re not trying to make military people. We’re a citizenship program.”
Rooker said when the school year started, there were about 40 students in the precision marching program and that 21 student marchers went to the state meet.
“We started drill team with 40, but we have a pretty intense weeding-out process and we hold very high standards and are very strict,” he said. “And 21 kids made it all the way through and got to go the state championships.”
Seriah Ford, commander of the precision marching squad, admitted he never thought he’d learn to love to march.
“It’s the last thing I thought I’d be good at,” said Ford, a junior. “I couldn’t even imagine taking marching seriously when I joked about it during my freshman year. But I’ve taken it seriously and we’ve gone pretty far. It’s crazy. It’s become like a part of my life.”
Both Keishawn Haynes, a junior who is commander of the platoon precision marching squad, and Yelhena Vasquez, a junior who is commander of the female Color Guard, agreed that the JROTC program has already paid dividends in their lives.
“I wanted to motivate myself to become a better citizen,” said Haynes. “I appreciate the way the program influences me and my peers. It has really changed people since their freshman year up to now. I like the changes happening to everyone — everyone is becoming better. It’s like no one’s being left behind, no one’s being ignored and everyone is there to support each other.”
“The main thing is being able to work together with people, meeting with people and being able to hang out with my friends,” added Vasquez. “We’re growing and learning together.”
Rooker, who said COVID “completely wrecked two years of drill for us,” added that interest in Discovery’s JROTC program is growing and he’s pleased with the success his students have had despite the pandemic.
“This is the first year we’ve had a full program to go back (to state), and that speaks volumes about these kids,” he said. “It’s 100% kids buying in. They’re high school kids, they’re adolescents, so getting them to eliminate the distractions and focus on the task at hand and have productive practices is the whole key.
“Discipline and attention to detail are what we teach in JROTC, along with teamwork, communication, being a good leader and being a better follower. So these kids have bought in and have become a family.”
“I joined in my freshman year because I could see you could get scholarship opportunities, but as my time increased I just fell in love with the way we run things here,” said Reyes.
