Archer High School teacher Lee Allen had enough.
Allen, who was Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year earlier this school year, said students have felt they can get away with more bad behavior since the COVID-19 pandemic ended because of a lack of accountability from administrators.
So, the district’s top teacher left GCPS after this school year, walking away from the chance to be Georgia’s teacher of the year in the process, and heading to another school district. His wife, who also teaches at Archer, is going to that other district with him.
“I’m leaving in the hopes that I can regain the ability to do the job that I love,” Allen told the county’s school board on May 19.
Allen is not alone in leaving GCPS for employment elsewhere. The number of teachers resigning from Gwinnett County Public Schools is up this year — after the number dropped below 1,000 teachers last year for the first time in nearly a decade, according to data released by the school system for the last 12 years.
Teachers are still telling Gwinnett County Public Schools officials whether they intend to come back next year or not, but the number of teachers who have announced plans to resign was 1,128 as of May 23. Another 210 teachers had told the district they plan to retire after this school year by that date as well.
By comparison, only 910 teachers resigned and 203 teachers retired in the 2020-2021 school year.
The highest number of teacher resignations in a single year — over the last 12 years at least — remains 1,387 in the 2018-2019 school year, however. There were 233 teachers who retired at the end of that school year as well.
Gwinnett County Education Association President Brian Westlake said his organization has noticed more teachers are frustrated this year with student behavior and what they perceive to be a lack of accountability from administrators toward students.
Westlake said he supports GCPS Superintendent Calvin Watts as well as new school board members who have called for equity in discipline. At the same time, he said the sentiment among the teaching ranks is that administrators at many schools have become too afraid of being accused of discrimination to discipline students.
“I think what has happened in this county for a long time, we’ve had real issues of disparate discipline outcomes related to race, and that is serious and legitimate,” Westlake said. “So, they’re trying to address it, but I think what’s happening at the building level is that principals are feeling the pressure so they’re trying to reduce referrals.
“But, we’re not yet in a place where these restorative practices, which I believe in ... have been rolled out. We’re in this period in between, and we’re in the middle of a pandemic, so my thing is we need an all hands on deck moment.”
However, Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts said he does not think principals are afraid to discipline students because of the focus of addressing disparities.
“I don’t know that there are principals, and I certainly would choose not to believe there are principals or leaders in any level to be honest who are simply saying that I’m fearful of holding students accountable,” Watts said. “Discipline, I think, is a simple word, but it’s a complex set of methods and outcomes.
“What I mean by that is that ... discipline should not be what an adult does in response to a student behavior. Discipline, in a perfect world and what we’re working towards, is, if I as little Calvin as a student in Gwinnett County Public Schools, I should understand, first of all, what my behavior and the impact of my behavior has on others around me.”
What Allen was seeing
Allen told the Daily Post there appears to be a sort of disconnect between what teachers see happening on a daily basis in the classroom and what administrators believe is happening since more and more students have returned to school after doing digital learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s just been issues and I feel like the main issue is the lack of understanding from administrators from school-level all the way up above,” Allen said. “It’s much, much different from 2019 and a lot of the administrators haven’t even been in the classroom as full-time teachers since before the advent of the iPhone.
“Not only is 2017 to 2019 much different, but the difference from 2019 to 2022 is stark and I don’t think they fully understand what’s happening.”
He did say one Archer administrator, who was promoted out the classroom right before the pandemic began, got a firsthand look at the issue earlier this year.
“She covered a class one day when we had the big (COVID) wave in January and she was astonished — and she deals with ninth grade behavior all day,” Allen said. “It’s really hard without that full emersion to understand just how different it is.”
The district’s Teacher of the Year admitted that student discipline is not an issue that is limited to GCPS, but he said there is not enough accountability for bad behavior after the pandemic.
“Our response from COVID and concurrent learning was supposed to show grace and we removed a lot of boundaries and expectations from students, and we removed accountability,” Allen said.
“Students are just like regular people and most of us are like water. We’re going to float the easiest path, and without any accountability or expectations in place to hold that in, it’s been a lot more difficult to manage and that’s why a lot of teachers are pretty stressed out.”
Westlake said it’s telling that a district-wide Teacher of the Year has decided to leave the district rather than stay.
“They’re recognized in such a way, as Teacher of the Year, as if they would have more opportunities than most, and for him to say, ‘I’m out of here,’ means a lot of people aren’t seeing change fast enough,” Westlake said.
Students, parents offer examples of issues as well
Teachers are not the only people raising concerns about what students are doing in the schools.
Students who addressed the school board at its May 19 meeting called for mental health resources, explaining that while there had been issues concerning bullying, violence and discriminatory slurs before the pandemic, the situation had gotten worse since 2020.
One student, Shanell Woodroffe-Thomas, told the county’s school board on May 19 that she went to administrators at Grayson High School and reported that she was being bullied by classmates.
She said one classmate even attacked her in a bathroom when she said she planned to go to school officials about the classmate’s drug use. Woodroffe-Thomas told the school board that drug use is a problem among students at Grayson.
“I have witnessed drug sales, smelled and saw marijuana, and was offered drugs on several occasions by students I did not know,” Woodroffe-Thomas said. “Cocaine was one of the most popular and spoke about drugs with my peers. This increases the bullying and the peer pressure and affects how we learn, causing anxiety and depression.”
But, despite reporting the bullying she was enduring, Woodroffe-Thomas, who is Black, said she was punished instead of the classmate who attacked her in the bathroom, which prompted her to question whether discrimination played a factor in the handling of the situation since the classmate was White.
Woodroffe-Thomas said she was sent to the district’s GIVE Center.
There was also a parent who raised concerns about unsafe conditions for students in the School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett who have to take classes with regular Central Gwinnett students (The School of the Arts is a school-within-a-school setup).
And, questions were also raised about reports of incidents involving students and weapons in Gwinnett.
These concerns were brought to the board a day after a group of GCPS students entered Mill Creek High School — despite the fact that they did not attend Mill Creek — in the middle of the school day, and that an unloaded gun was found in the vehicle they arrived in. Those students were charged with trespassing.
And, in April, a student was stabbed by a classmate at Mountain View High School.
But, not every student has complaints about their school’s environment.
Duluth High School graduating senior Terrance Jones said he has benefitted from a supportive environment created by teachers and administrators at his school.
Jones is even planning to go into a career in education himself, as a music teacher.
“My school is amazing and managed to create an environment that makes it hard for students to fail,” he said.
Administrators handling of teachers also an issue at some schools
But, Westlake said it is not only a matter of student discipline that has teachers upset with administrators in their schools.
The teacher’s association president, who also teaches at Berkmar High School, said GCPS has been too “top heavy” with too many people holding administrative positions and not enough people in teaching positions for years and that not enough was done for a long time to address class sizes.
Westlake said there are as many as 40 students in a class at Berkmar, while the school also has too many administrators.
A look at Berkmar’s website shows it currently has 11 people serving in its administration. They include the principal, nine assistant principals and a community school director.
“When I went to high school, I had the same number of students in my high school in Florida ... and we had maybe three or four assistant principals and one principal,” Westlake said. “It’s like why do we need so many administrators (now). All of these administrators have been put in place because of No Child Left Behind and Race To The Top. It’s been a bipartisan attack on the professionalism of teachers.”
Watts said a new administrative model is being rolled out where assistant superintendents who had overseen multiple clusters will be replaced by “cluster superintendents,” with one “cluster superintendent” for each school cluster.
The superintendent said the “cluster superintendents” model is intended to help district leaders “gain a greater understanding, both within and throughout the entire cluster model” in GCPS by having a “cluster superintendent” supervise principals in their assigned cluster and offer support as needed.
“The goal is to make sure that each position in each support system within the instructional support center is working to support each and every one of our 141 schools within our county,” Watts said. “And, we’re committed to doing that, committed to learning, committed to supporting and making sure that our students are not just prepared, but they’re ready for the academic challenges, the social-emotional challenges, the behavioral challenges that exist within a normal school day in a normal school day.”
Some steps being taken to address teachers and community’s concerns
The Gwinnett County Board of Education has had an update to the district’s Student Behavior Policy on the table for months. That updated policy is not expected to come up for a vote by board members until June 16 at the earliest, though.
Watts said the district is aware of the concerns of teachers, students and community members, and that the strategic plan that district leaders have been working on could be another step toward addressing those issues.
“These concerns are being addressed in the priorities and the goals that we’ve established in our new Gwinnett County Public Schools strategic plan for the future that’s been shared with our board, it’s been shared with our staff, it’s been shared with our community,” Watts said. “It’s slated for adoption this summer.
“That being said, we are continue to work to discover new ways to improve our school system, Gwinnett County Public Schools, so that 180,000 students and 22,000 employees, they keep getting better and their experiences in this organization keep getting better, but that doesn’t happen overnight, we know that.”
Watts said the district should focus, however, on social-emotional learning and identifying the root causes of why students misbehave so those issues can be addressed in order to reduce discipline issues in the schools.
“I’ve often shared that every behavior not only communicates a need, but also communicates a willingness or not to establish or strengthen a relationship,” the superintendent said.
As for Allen, his decision to leave the district has generated a lot of attention, but he said he’s willing to be the person who puts a spotlight on the issues going on in the schools.
“A lot of the teachers are afraid to speak out for fear of reprimand so if I can be that voice on my way out to let some of the issues be known publicly then that’s my goal,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.