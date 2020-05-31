Details are emerging about the four people who were arrested during a protest at Sugarloaf Mills on Saturday.

Sheriff's Office officials have confirmed the people arrested included Lawrenceville residents Alvin Kenneth Joseph, 21, Stephanie Chinwa Nwankwo, 19, and Armani Milton, 19, and Duluth resident Eli Jacob Frederick, 24.

Each of the four was charged with disorderly conduct - refusal to disperse, but Frederick was also charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Joseph and Frederick bonded out of jail on Saturday while Nwankwo and Milton bonded out Sunday.

There were no previous arrests listed in Gwinnett's jail records for Frederick or Nwankwo.

Records show Joseph was previously arrested on credit card theft and fraud charges in 2015 and armed robbery charges in 2016, wihle Milton was arrested on a shoplifting charge in 2019.