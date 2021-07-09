A man wanted on multiple counts of murder as well as illegal use of a communication facility was arrested by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit this past week.
Decatur resident Aaron Devero Lewis, 33, was arrested on Wednesday and is being held in the county jail without bond. Lewis faces six counts of felony murder, two counts of illegal use of a communication facility and one felony probation violation charge.
Details of the crime Lewis allegedly committed were not immediately available Friday afternoon. Sheriff's Office officials did say, however, that they were related to a crime which occurred in early 2020.
"We extend our appreciation to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit and DeKalb Police Department S.W.A.T. in assisting our investigators with the safe apprehension of this suspect," Gwinnett Sheriff's Office officials said in a statement.
The case against Lewis is pending in Gwinnett County Superior Court, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.