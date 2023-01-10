Confetti swept throughout SoFi Stadium, sprinkling the Georgia Bulldogs as they reveled in their 65-7 victory over TCU, their two-year journey that once seemed unfathomable was now complete.

“I told them all year: ‘We ain’t getting hunted, guys. We’re doing the hunting and hunting season is almost over and we only got one more chance to hunt,’” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We hunted tonight.”