MD-004.jpg
Larry Loper recipient of three Purple Hearts, the first in 1967 and two in 1968, stands at the start of the Parade.

 Phil Mistry FOTO

Though Memorial Day is considered the unofficial start to summer and often celebrated with barbecues, beer and family, the 26th edition of Dacula’s parade is aimed at reminding residents of the true meaning of the holiday.

Th parade was a somber reminder of the men and women who died serving the country — a reminder that was made particularly poignant as more than 250 volunteers from Fallen Heroes of Georgia marched past attendees with signs carrying the names and photos of the military service members from Georgia who died in Iraq and Afghanistan.

