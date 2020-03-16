Two Gwinnett County high school students were selected as delegates for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s 2020 Washington Youth Tour, scheduled June 18 to June 25.
Alex Crabb, a junior at Dacula High School, and Kennedy Turner, a junior at North Gwinnett High School, were chosen for the all-expense paid leadership development experience.
“Our delegates have demonstrated outstanding character, community service and academic achievement,” Jackson EMC President/CEO Chip Jakins said. “We’re honored to support these rising young leaders in our community.”
Crabb is vice president of the Georgia Association of Student Councils and is a class representative for the Dacula High School Student Council, where he manages the annual “Food Fight,” a food drive benefiting the school’s food pantry. He is a member of the Gwinnett Student Leadership Team and Dacula Student Leadership Team. Crabb is a scholar athlete in swimming and lacrosse and a member of Mu Alpha Theta math honor society, Health Occupation Sciences of America and National Honor Society. Outside of school, Crabb is a soccer referee, swim coach and food pantry volunteer. He plans to pursue a career public policy.
Turner is a member of the Gwinnett Student Leadership Team, Beta Club, National Honor Society and National Spanish Honor Society. She is a member of the school’s Lunch Bunch team, which meets with special needs students for weekly social interactions. Turner is a member of the swim and dive team and earned the the coach’s award each of the past two years. She is the 2020 girls Gwinnett County dive champion and a member of the Georgia Diving Club. She volunteers at Furkids, Rainbow Village, Metro Gymnastics and local nursing homes. Turner plans to pursue a career in pediatric occupational therapy.
