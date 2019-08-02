OperationEndGame_072919_1564412889440_7556410_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg
Buy Now

Top, left to right: Noe Villafuerte, Morgan Andrews, Joseph Kelly, James Morriss Jr. and Andrew Schafer; bottom left to right: Deointe Sims, Fredrick Smith, Michael Turner and Zachary Turner

 PHOTO: FOX 5 Atlanta

Operation End Game, a collaborative sting coordinated by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, saw nine people arrested and accused of traveling from areas in northeast Georgia with the intent to meet a child for sex.

Tags