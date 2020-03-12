WHO: Governor Brian Kemp; Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health; and Coronavirus Task Force members
WHAT: Governor Kemp and officials will provide an update on the state's efforts regarding COVID-19.
WHEN: Thursday, March 12 at 3:00 PM
WHERE: Governor's Ceremonial Office - Georgia State Capitol, 206 Washington St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30334
Watch the video here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.