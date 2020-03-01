Atlanta United announced Sunday that forward Josef Martinez suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Saturday’s match against Nashville SC.
Martinez will undergo surgery on a date to be determined to begin the rehabilitation process, according to the club.
The star forward has scored 77 goals in a United uniform, leading the league in goals and earning MVP honors in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.