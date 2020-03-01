MLS: Atlanta United FC at Nashville SC

Feb 29, 2020; Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville SC Forward David Accam (11) checks on Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) after he goes down during the second half at Nissan Stadium Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

 Steve Roberts

Atlanta United announced Sunday that forward Josef Martinez suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Saturday’s match against Nashville SC.

Martinez will undergo surgery on a date to be determined to begin the rehabilitation process, according to the club.

The star forward has scored 77 goals in a United uniform, leading the league in goals and earning MVP honors in 2018.

