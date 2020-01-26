NBA legend Kobe Bryant has died in a California helicopter crash, TMZ reported Sunday afternoon.
CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander confirmed through Los Angeles authorities that there was a helicopter crash in Calabasas. It reportedly occurred on a hillside in Calabasas, northwest of downtown Los Angeles. TMZ reported Bryant frequently uses a helicopter for travel.
The news comes a day after the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James passed Bryant for the No. 3 spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
Bryant, 41, won five NBA championships with the Lakers and was an 18-time all-star in his 20 NBA seasons. Both of his jersey numbers, No. 8 and No. 24, are retired by the Lakers. He scored 33,643 points in the NBA.
Bryant and his wife have four daughters.
