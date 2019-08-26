Police have confirmed one fatality after a pickup truck fell off a bridge onto Interstate 75 near Akers Mill Road in Cobb County on Monday.
“We are investigating the accident,” said Cobb Police spokeswoman Sydney Melton. “I am unsure on the injury status but know we have one overturned vehicle. We will provide an update when more information comes available.”
GDOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale said it appears the truck fell from an HOV-only exit ramp. She said the lane has cautionary signs warning of a 35 mph speed limit as well as signs warning of a signal ahead.