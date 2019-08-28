The consensus after the match Tuesday night was that a trophy is a trophy, no matter when the competition falls or what the format may be.
With its third trophy in less than one year — including the Campeones Cup this month — Atlanta United is in the hardware business.
“Today we achieved something very beautiful for the club and for the players,” manager Frank de Boer said. “Of course, we have a short history with Atlanta United. To win already in the third year. … it’s a fantastic achievement.”
The win makes Atlanta United the first MLS club to qualify for Concacaf Champions League, the tournament in which that the club bowed out unceremoniously to start the season.
Atlanta United clearly did not play its best lineup in the first U.S. Open Cup match against Charleston Battery on June 13. Alec Kann drew a start in goal and de Boer opted to start Romario Williams at striker. Brad Guzan started in goal for the following game against Columbus Crew SC, but there was still no Martinez, who hadn’t played a match in 17 days at that point.
That’s the caveat of the U.S. Open Cup. The mid-season competition is a gamble for teams outside of the MLS Cup or Supporters’ Shield races. Atlanta United, while second in the race, is a long shot for Supporters’ Shield since the club already trails LAFC by 14 points. Players certainly believe there’s a shot at MLS Cup, but why not seize an opportunity to qualify for Champions League while it’s available?
“I think the first few rounds are for guys who don’t get minutes in MLS, and they’ve done a great job getting us through those rounds,” Gressel said. “And then it becomes increasingly important.”
The lineups started to appear more competitive with regular starters top-to-bottom during the quarterfinals match against Saint Louis FC on July 10. De Boer, it seems, had a sense of urgency earlier than Martino did at the same point in the domestic tournament last year.
The match was far from one of the club’s most attended, despite the fact there was a trophy on the line. Atlanta United announced the attendance of 35,709 fans, which set a U.S. Open Cup Finals record. Midfielder Julian Gressel
“Even though the Open Cup has been around so much, it doesn’t mean as much as MLS Cup,” Gressel, who was subbed of in the 85th minute, said. “I think when they see us competing and really wanting this, everyone gets behind that.”
Once Atlanta United reached the quarterfinals, the outside shot of winning U.S. Open Cup and a bid to Concacaf Champions League became perhaps the club’s best shot at qualifying, given LAFC is running away with the Supporters' Shield. Atlanta tore through Saint Louis and Orlando City without conceding a goal. Minnesota United put the most pressure on Atlanta United of any team in the tournament. The Loons’ goal was early in the first half and a red card the Leandro Gonzalez Pirez was sent off in the 73rd minute.
“We knew those last few minutes were going to be a tough stretch whether we had 10 or 11 men,” goalkeeper Brad Guzan said.
Another test looms for Atlanta United in three days when they travel to face the team tied with Atlanta in points.
“Club competitions, cup competitions — it’s the nature of the game, the nature of the sport,” Guzan said. “We don’t go out with the idea, we’re just going to toss it off and look forward to a league or whatever. When we enter a competition, we want to win.”
Another shot at Champions League
The one game Gressel said he’d like to have back this year is a 3-0 loss to Monterrey, the match that essentially dashed Atlanta United’s chances of advancing in Concacaf Champions League before returning home for the second leg.
“A goal of mine is to play in the club world championships, and we get there through the Concacaf Champions League,” Gressel said after Tuesday night’s match.
Coming off short rest after MLS Cup, hiring a new coach and losing one of the club’s key players for the first year in Miguel Almiron, Atlanta United believes it can get better results with a second shot at the tournament.
“We certainly weren’t at our best, so now to have a second go at it — we want to try to show we can compete with the best in the region,” Guzan said.
The club has collected a trophy in every competition its qualified for, except for Champions League. That's the final frontier for an organization eager to prove its legitimacy with clubs in other leagues.
“That’s good for Atlanta united and good for MLS, and we want to be prepared,” de Boer said.