NBA legend Kobe Bryant has died in a California helicopter crash, multiple media outlets reported Sunday afternoon.
The helicopter crash, which occurred on a hillside in Calabasas, northwest of downtown Los Angeles, also took the life of Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna, ESPN reported. Bryant frequently uses a helicopter for travel, and was on his way to travel basketball game for Gianna, according to ESPN. There were reportedly no survivors from the crash, and the Los Angeles County sheriff said there were nine people in the helicopter, which was owned by Bryant.
TMZ first reported Bryant's passing.
The news comes a day after the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James passed Bryant for the No. 3 spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
Bryant, 41, won five NBA championships with the Lakers and was an 18-time all-star in his 20 NBA seasons. Both of his jersey numbers, No. 8 and No. 24, are retired by the Lakers. He scored 33,643 points in the NBA, was a league MVP and won two NBA Finals MVP awards. He also won two Olympic gold medals.