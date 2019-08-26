One person was killed on I-75 at Akers Mill on Monday afternoon after a pickup truck he was driving plummeted off a bridge onto the highway. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and no further injuries were reported.
According to investigators, the victim was in a grey 2007 Chevrolet Silverado traveling north on Interstate 75.
“For reasons unknown, the Chevrolet exited off the interstate onto Akers Mill Road HOV ramp,” said Officer Sydney Melton, spokesperson for the Cobb Police Department. “The Chevrolet continued up the ramp at a high rate of speed, traveled through the intersection and collided with the concrete barrier on the north side of the intersection. The barrier was unable to contain the Chevrolet and it continued off the ramp and came to an uncontrolled rest in the gore area of Interstate 75, just north of Akers Mill Road.”
The aftermath of the wreck was widespread.
Debris was strewn about the scene as the truck stood upright on its demolished engine block. Multiple police cars and fire trucks surrounded the twisted wreckage with their lights flashing. Some passersby could be seen veering into other lanes as they slowed down to catch a glimpse.
Natalie Dale, spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Transportation, said it appears the truck fell from an HOV-only exit ramp about 30 to 35 feet above the surface of the expressway. She said the lane has cautionary signs warning of a 35 mph speed limit as well as signs warning of a signal ahead.
The collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987, Melton said.