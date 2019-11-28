Okay, we get that this doesn't sound like a weeknight meal, but we swear it is. If you have the chicken or turkey stock already made, you can throw this together using a store-bought rotisserie chicken or leftover Thanksgiving turkey. Or, if you insist on being an overachiever, make this on a weekend and split the pie into smaller portions in individual containers (like larger ramekins or little foil trays) and freeze them. Just move what you'll want the next day into the refrigerator to thaw overnight, then bake it when you need it. It's rich, so an acidic salad goes super nicely alongside.
- Editors of Munchies
•8 tablespoons unsalted butter
•2 medium carrots, diced
•1 medium yellow onion, diced
•12 ounces button mushrooms, quartered
•3/4 cup all-purpose flour
•2 cups whole milk
•2 cups stock
•3 cups shredded chicken or turkey
•1 cup fresh or frozen peas, defrosted
•Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
•14 ounces frozen puff pastry, thawed but refrigerated and chilled
•1 large egg, lightly beaten
Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add carrots and onion and cook until the carrots are soft, about 5 minutes, then add the mushrooms. Cook for another 3 minutes, then add the flour. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, then slowly add the reserved stock and the milk. Cook, stirring, until thick, 6 to 7 minutes.
Stir in reserved shredded chicken or turkey and peas and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a 9-by-13-inch casserole dish and spread in an even layer. Top with the puff pastry and cut a few 1-inch slits in the top. Brush with beaten egg and bake until the pastry crust is puffed and golden, about 45 minutes. Cool slightly before serving. Serves 6 to 8.
- Adapted from "Munchies Guide to Dinner: How to Feed Yourself and Your Friends" by the editors of Munchies (Ten Speed Press, $30)
