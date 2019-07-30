The news of Kroger charging customers for cash back has stirred outrage on social media, but the new policy will not take effect in Georgia supermarkets.
At least not yet, according to a Kroger Atlanta Division spokesperson Felix Turner, who covers Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina.
"We have not been notified if it will come into play in our area," Turner said.
Turner called the new fees a "pilot" program recently implemented in some Midwestern stores in the Cincinnati metro area and Michigan.
The fee, which is less than some ATM fees, is determined by the amount of money withdrawn from self checkout registers and employee-manned check stands.
A withdrawal of 99 cents or less is free. A withdrawal between $1 and $100 costs 50 cents. Withdrawals of $100 up to $150 will cost $1.50. For $150.01 to $2,000, the transaction will cost $3.50. For amounts between $2,001 and $9,999, the transaction will cost $6.
Kroger said on social media that certain fees could be waived by Kroger Plus members.
We are sorry to hear about your feelings about the cashback fee! We have a fee due to banks & other retailers raising ATM fees & limiting the amount of cashback. We want to offer our customers a convenient, low cost, way to get their money. We hope you understand!— Kroger (@kroger) July 29, 2019